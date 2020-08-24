DEQ extends air quality warning, burn restrictions remain in place

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued another Air Pollution Forecast and Caution across eastern Idaho.

The areas impacted are Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power, Oneida, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton Counties.

The notification comes in response to elevated pollutant levels from the smoke created from fires in California. Currently, the air conditions in those counties are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Those sensitive to increased pollution and smoke are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. The Idaho DEW says an increase in symptoms of asthma or other respiratory illnesses is likely.

The Department of Environmental Quality prohibits all outdoor open burning per local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho.

Additional burn restrictions, including residential wood burning, can be found here.

The forecast and caution remain in effect until air conditions improve. Idaho DEQ expects to issue an updated statement mid-day Tuesday.