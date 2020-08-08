Firefighters put out fire near Bannock County Sheriff’s Office

POCATELLO – A fire that broke out at a house next door to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in Pocatello is now out.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around 3 p.m. It’s not clear the extent of the damage or how widespread the flames were.

Sheriff Tony Manu says it was caused by a guy working on his car. No one was injured.

Idaho State Journal reported homeowners in the area were preparing to evacuate shortly after the fire started.

The whole thing lasted about 30 minutes, according to Manu.

There may be delays in traffic along S. 5th Ave. as crews continue to investigate. Avoid the area.

Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.