Firefighters put out shed fire in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – At 9:22 a.m. Sunday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched when an individual called 911 and reported seeing black and white smoke coming out of a metal shed near U.S. Highway 20.

The exact location was unknown.

Upon arrival to the 3000 block of north 4th east, IFFD found thick smoke and flames coming from the back exterior of a medium-sized commercial structure. The fire extended into the second floor, but firefighters were able to get it knocked down and under control by approximately 9:50 a.m. The primary search on the first and second floors was clear.

All occupants inside the structure evacuated. The cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

IFFD responded with two ambulances, two engines, one water tender, one ladder truck and one battalion chief.

Courtesy Kerry Hammon

Courtesy Kerry Hammon

Courtesy Kerry Hammon