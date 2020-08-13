UPDATE: Forest fire closes rural roads along Idaho/Montana border

UPDATE:

SALMON — In response to the forest fire burning along the Idaho/Montana border, new closures have taken effect in Idaho.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced Wednesday afternoon they are temporarily closing two roads “to protect Forest visitors and Firefighters from traffic safety hazards.”

They report the hazards to come from increased public traffic related to the public viewing of the Bear Creek Fire burning on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

The roads closed in the Idaho area are:

Forest Road #60185 Warm Springs Road from Lemhi Pass north to a point 3.6 miles in distance along Forest Service Road #60185 Warm Springs Road (T19N, R25E, NE 1/4 of section 2).

Forest Road #60013 Agency Creek Road From Lemhi Pass to the intersection with Forest Service Road #60068 Copper Queen Mine Road.

The closure takes effect immediately and continues until Sept. 30 or until removed by the Forest Service.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALMON — Firefighters are still working to gain control of a growing forest fire near the Idaho and Montana border.

The Bear Creek Fire has grown to nearly 4,000 acres since it started Tuesday. It’s burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest just east of the Lemhi Vally and Salmon. With weather conditions on Wednesday preventing air support and direct firefighter contact with the fire, officials report zero containment of the blaze as of Thursday morning.

Today, officials expect near critical fire weather conditions with gusty winds and relatively low humidity. This means the already burning fire can spread quickly and be difficult to contain. They report the fire is burning trees, downed logs, limbs and other heavy fuels that burn slower than brush.

In preparation for the day, firefighters yesterday worked on trying to build a fireline ahead of the advancing fire and look for potential places to stop the fire.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service and additional firefighters worked with ranchers to remove livestock from the area.

The fire has closed several areas, including a 37-mile trail closure from Lemhi Pass to Bannock Pass on the Continental Divide Trail. Lemhi Pass Road is also closed from Brenner Lane to the Idaho border. Additional local closures are in effect.

At the scene of the fire are eight helicopters, 139 personnel, and air tankers are on standby as needed.

Officials reported the cause of the fire as a lightning strike.