Fred Meyer recalls cheese dips due to possible Salmonella contamination

IDAHO FALLS — Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in delis that may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak.

On Aug. 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – 207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – 207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – 207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – 216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – 226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – 236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – 237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – 247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – 286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – 286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – 295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – 295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – 295409-50000

The items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.