Fugitive on the run after multi-county high speed chase

RIGBY —- A fugitive is on the run after a high-speed chase in Madison and Fremont Counties Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., Madison County Sheriff deputies began pursuing 30-year-old Robbee Rust Williams. The car Williams drove was headed westbound on U.S. Highway 20 toward Rigby, according to the Rigby Police Department.

More law enforcement joined in the high-speed chase and Jefferson County Sheriff deputies used a spike strip. The spikes flattened Williams’s tires as he continued to drive westbound.

The car eventually stopped near mile marker 321 as the deputies, Rigby Police officers, Idaho State Police troopers and Idaho Falls Police officers searched for Williams over several hours. Investigators eventually called off the search.

The Rigby Police Department reports Williams has several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

The Idaho Department of Correction also lists him as a fugitive and Williams is on probation for several felony drug charges in Ada County.

KTVB reported in 2018 that Williams ran a red light and caused a crash while under the influence of drugs. He fled the scene and law enforcement found drugs inside his vehicle.

Anyone with information about Williams’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.