Idaho Falls man charged with armed robbery

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was allegedly mugged while seeking companionship in late July.

Police reports show the victim was driving a white car during the day when he was suddenly cutoff by another vehicle. A man, later identified as Joshua L. Tews, 29, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. Tews then demanded he give up all his money, according to court documents.

Tews reportedly took the man’s phone and keys before the victim got out of his car and the pair got into a fistfight. Tews is said to have hit the victim on the head his pistol, taken his wallet and left the scene.

Later, the victim discovered someone was using his debit cards at local businesses. He informed police.

Investigators visited the stores in Ammon where the card was used, and employees told police that a man matching Tews description came into the stores with a woman. Security footage showed Tews using the card along with the woman. At one store, the card was declined as the victim’s bank had put a hold on the account because of the alleged theft.

Police were also able to identify the woman because she used her loyalty account for a discount at the store. EastIdahoNews.com is not naming the woman as she has not been charged.

During the investigation, officers located the woman and questioned her about the purchases. She told them she had been at the scene of the mugging, but had run off during the incident. She also admitted being at the stores with Tews, but she said she thought the card was his.

Police caught up with Tews the next day and detained him for suspicion of robbery, aggravated assault, and fraudulent use of a debit card. When speaking with police, he denied robbing the victim but said he did use someone else’s credit card.

Tews said he got the card from the woman who frequently uses others’ credit and debit cards because she is a prostitute.

During a search of Tews phone, officers discovered text messages where he appeared to be telling the woman about the mugging.

“I f– him up good though,” one message read. “I mugged him an have a card felony,” (SIC) Tews allegedly texted.

The texts also showed that the woman told Tews that the victim likely would not call police, because he had been attempting to hire a prostitute at the time of the robbery.

The victim later confirmed to police that he had been attempting to meet a prostitute at the time of the robbery.

Tews was arrested and on August 7, he was charged with felony grand theft and felony robbery. He is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on a total of $260,000 bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.