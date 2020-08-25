Idaho Falls Police investigating possible gunshots

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating after several people called dispatch to report gunshots in Idaho Falls on Monday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that around 9 p.m., multiple callers said they heard gunshots starting in the area of 17th Street and South Boulevard.

“Officers canvassed the area and spoke with multiple people,” Clements said. “We have had no report of injuries or property damage consistent with gunfire.”

During their investigation, a few people reported seeing a driver at a stoplight revving a car engine and backfiring multiple times close to the time of the reported gun sounds.

“It’s a possible explanation, but we’d like to be sure,” Clements said.

Investigators haven’t gotten reports of any injuries. They encourage people in the area to check their property for any damage. Anyone with security footage in the area is also asked to check their video from last night and look for anything suspicious.

Anyone with property damage or helpful security footage is asked to call IFPD dispatch at (208) 529-1200.