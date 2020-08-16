Idaho Falls Police invite you to Citizen’s Police Academy next month

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to sign up for its Citizen’s Police Academy.

The seven-week program kicks off on Sept. 16, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says in a news release. The Academy plans to give an inside look at the department, life as a police officer and a better understanding of crime and public safety.

“Citizen’s Academies are hosted by law enforcement agencies around the country and vary from agency to agency,” the news release reads. “The primary goals of the Citizen’s Police Academy is to educate attendees about police and the department, and to build relationships between IFPD and the Idaho Falls community.”

The free class will take class members on a tour of the department and dispatch center. It will also include demonstrations on crime scene investigations, firearms, TASERs, drones and patrol vehicles. K9 Officers and the bomb squad will meet with class members as well.

Clements describes the classes as engaging with hands-on components.

Classes will happen each week on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Towards the end of the program, two of the classes will be on Saturday with dates to be announced.

Citizen’s Police Academy is open to anyone 18 and older. The due date to apply is Aug. 28. Seating is limited, so police are asking you to sign up as soon as possible.

