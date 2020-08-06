INL Emergency Operations Center activated after fire starts at site

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory. Courtesy photo

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated and is gathering information about a reported wildland fire at the desert Site.

When events such as this are reported, DOE activates its EOC as a standard practice to gather information and coordinate site-wide incident responders, as needed. This news release is being issued to alert you of the reported incident and the EOC activation. Based on the information obtained so far, there is no risk to the public.

INL personnel are responding to investigate the incident; and state, county and tribal officials are being notified. News release updates will be issued when more information is available. Additional details on the nature of the incident and a preliminary impact assessment will be provided to the media and the public as soon as they are available and confirmed.

Please note that INL is the only source of verified information about this event. Information reported by unofficial sources may be incomplete or inaccurate.

INL’s emergency Joint Information Center at the Engineering Research Office Building, 2525 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls, has been activated to respond to any questions you may have about this incident. If the public has questions, information can be found by calling (208) 526-5042.

