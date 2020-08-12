Investigators say man threatened to kill woman if she reported rape

BLACKFOOT — Investigators in Blackfoot say an Idaho Falls man brutally raped a woman he had met on a social media app.

Demetri Antwan Harris, 27, is charged with felony rape and battery to commit rape. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Harris argued with the victim before attacking and raping her Aug. 5 at her Blackfoot apartment.

He allegedly told the victim if she reported the rape to police, he would kill her and her child, according to court documents.

The victim told detectives she met Harris on the app MeetMe, which allows users to “meet, chat and have fun with new people.” She said she only knew Harris by the name Charismatic as which he identified himself.

In speaking with Blackfoot Police, the woman said she invited Harris to her apartment, where they ultimately engaged in consensual sex. Harris left before he returned sometime around 10 p.m. An argument followed before Harris sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

The alleged rape stopped when Harris received a text. He then made the threat to the woman before leaving, documents say.

While at Bingham Memorial Hospital, nurses performed a sexual assault examination and collected DNA.

Harris was booked into the Bingham County Jail on Friday with bail set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 20 at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Court documents do not detail Harris’s recollection of events.

If convicted of felony rape, Harris could be ordered to spend up to life in prison. The charge of battery with intent to commit rape holds up to 20 years in prison if convicted.