ISP investigating crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 near the St. Leon exit in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses tell East Idaho News the crash occurred a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It isn’t clear what happened, but photos sent to us seem to indicate a camp trailer being pulled by a pickup rolled over and the trailer was ripped apart.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says they responded with an ambulance and a ladder truck after hearing that a vehicle pulling a trailer rolled.

When paramedics arrived, the two people inside indicated they were ok. No one was injured or hospitalized.

“ISP currently on scene of a non-injury crash US20 MP311. Appears something may have broke on the trailer,” ISP tweeted around 2:40 p.m.

ISP currently on scene of a non injury crash US20 MP311. Appears something may have broke on the trailer. #MoveOver #GiveThemRoomToWork pic.twitter.com/k4udmnEWXw — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) August 18, 2020

Lt. Chris Weadick with ISP says the wreck happened on the side of the road and it is not having any significant impact on traffic. ISP is asking you to honor the move over law and slow down if you’re in the area.

We will update this story if we get any new information.

Courtesy Laser Line Fence & Rail Co.

