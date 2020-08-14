Major road in Yellowstone National Park closed due to massive water main break

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

WILSON, Wyoming — The road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction in Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed due to a major water main break in Mammoth Hot Springs.

The water main break is located under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp. This water main provides all potable water to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

Currently, crews are removing asphalt from the road to locate the break. It is unknown how long the temporary road closure will be in place.

Visitors must be aware that at this time there is no access between the north and south parts of the park. Visitors must detour outside of the park for access between the North/Northeast and South/West/East entrances.

Visitors to Mammoth Hot Springs can still access the Terraces via the North and Northeast entrances only.

For up-to-date information, click here, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.