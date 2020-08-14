UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after ATV crash

UPDATE:

HEISE — An ambulance took a man in his 70s to an Idaho Falls area hospital after an ATV crash Friday.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the man was in stable condition when they took him to the hospital. Air Idaho Rescue was called in with a medical helicopter but did not do the transport.

The call to 911 came in around 2 p.m. prompting a multi-agency response to rescue the man.

The details surrounding how the man crashed remain under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HEISE — Rescuers are on the way to an ATV crash on the Stinking Springs Trail south of Heise.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com that a man crashed on the trail and his injuries are severe enough to need hospital care but are not life-threatening.

Lovell says an Idaho Falls Fire Department Ambulance and a medical helicopter have been sent to the scene. Other agencies are also on the way to help with the rescue.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.