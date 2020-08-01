Court documents show what led to 7-hour stand-off Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS — Court documents share new alleged details that led to a 7-hour standoff with deputies Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, Stacy Dawn Quillen, 36, and a man were at a friend’s home drinking, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The couple returned to her apartment on Eagle Drive, where at some point, Quillen allegedly pointed a gun at the man she was dating, and his 16-year-old brother.

The man told deputies the couple was talking about their relationship when she reportedly became agitated and started yelling. Quillen apparently told them “to get out,” and then left the apartment for a short time, according to a deputies report.

Quillen returned and said she was leaving with her 7-year-old son. The man tried stopping her because she was drunk, court documents detail. The man and the teen waited in a car as Quillen left.

When Quillen came back, the man told deputies he and the teen went back up to the apartment when things escalated. When the man entered, Quillen allegedly cocked the gun and pointed it at them. The teen reportedly recorded the incident on his cellphone.

The man and teen then left the apartment but feared for the 7-year-old boy’s safety. They returned and while entering the apartment, court documents allege Quillen pointed the gun at them again. The man tried taking control of the gun but failed. This incident was also recorded on the cellphone.

The man and teen called 911, and deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 1 a.m. Investigators tried contacting Quillen several times over the next several hours with her son also inside the apartment. Neighbors were evacuated and the SWAT team arrived.

As SWAT developed its plan, a deputy’s report outlines that around 7:40 a.m. Quillen came to the front door. She was placed into custody and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

In written statements to police, the man and teenager said they did not want to be victims or press charges. In addition to being intoxicated, the man says Quillen was also taking a new medication, which may have influenced her actions. Quillen served several years in the U.S. Army, he said, and her behavior during the incident was abnormal.

Court documents do not detail Quillen’s recollection of events.

Quillen sat behind bars in the Bonneville County Jail as investigators and prosecutors determined their next steps. Bonneville County Prosecutors filed a felony aggravated assault charge against Quillen. She appeared in court for an initial appearance on Wednesday, where magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay set bail at $5,000.

Quillen posted bond and has since been released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault, a judge could order Quillen to spend up to five years in prison.