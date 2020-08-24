Pet of the Week: Yahtzee
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Pet of the Week
It’s not a roll of the dice to ensure a great dog when it comes to 7-year-old Yahtzee. This sweet boy is an absolute angel.
He is a fully house trained, male, Australian shepherd mix, who is crate trained and knows obedience commands of sit and stay. He has a precious personality, loves kids and gets along well with other animals. He needs to exercise daily and watch his food intake so he would do great in a home that will allow him to walk and play everyday. This boy is no gamble, he is a guaranteed great dog to add to any family!
His adoption fee is just $150. Come on down to the Snake River Animal Shelter located at 3000 Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls to adopt this incredible canine today!
