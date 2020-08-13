Police looking for information about man and woman fighting inside a car near Walmart

AMMON — Online rumors about an alleged kidnapping might not be what they seem.

On Wednesday, a highly circulated Facebook post, which has now been hidden by the original poster, described a teenage girl allegedly getting kidnapped by an older man while she was screaming for help behind the Ammon Walmart.

But since the reported incident, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has not had any reports of missing or injured people matching the description of the man and woman.

Deputy reports show at around 1 p.m. deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers were called to the Ammon Walmart. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says in a news release that dispatchers received multiple calls from people reporting an altercation between a man and woman behind the store on Curlew Drive.

Dispatchers then began receiving similar reports at locations across 1st Street, Garfield Street, Emerson Avenue, Pancheri Drive, Milligan Road and Snake River Landing. Other calls came in from the Osgood area but were unconfirmed.

“Reports described a male driver and female passenger, late teens to mid-twenties in age, driving a gold or tan small four-door car at high speeds and very reckless while fighting with each other and yelling,” Lovell says. “Some reports described the female passenger partially hanging out of an open door as the vehicle sped through various neighborhoods.”

Callers were not able to identify the man and woman or the license plate of the car. Investigators searched throughout the reported areas for the man and woman, but with little to go on, they could not find the couple.

“Throughout the afternoon and overnight, several reports and tips have been received and followed up on by officers, but the identity of the man and woman is still unknown,” Lovell says. “There have also been no reports of missing or injured persons matching the descriptions given by callers and tipsters.”

Anyone with identifying information about those involved in the incident is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or through Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983. You can also report a tip at www.ifcrime.org, or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device.