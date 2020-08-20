Police say couple awoken and stabbed in their Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested a Pocatello man Thursday morning after he allegedly awoke a sleeping couple and stabbed them in their home.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house on the 1100 block of Kortnee Drive following a 911 call, IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said in a news release. When officers arrived they found a couple who both appeared to have stab wounds.

Following an investigation, Anthony Jessie Archuleta, 26, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm.

Police reports show that Archuleta, the ex-boyfriend of the woman, got into the home of the sleeping couple. Both victims reported Archuleta woke them up and attacked the man with a knife. When the woman tried stepping in, she too was stabbed.

The man ran from the house and went to a neighbors house to ask them to call 911. When police arrived, the couple believed Archuleta was still inside the house with another adult and three kids inside.

Police surrounded the home and got the others outside and found an open window. Investigators initially believed Archuleta left the house and ran, prompting the department to send an Alertsense notification to neighbors. The alert told those in the area of the situation and to stay inside.

As more police arrived, Archuleta was found inside the house and walked outside in handcuffs. Police report he refused to identify himself or speak with detectives.

Police found blood on Archuleta’s hands, arms and clothes. They also found the knife used in the alleged attack.

Outside, the house was Archuleta’s car, which helped investigators to identify him.

Idaho Falls Fire Department medical personnel also responded to treat the man and woman. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said both were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Archuleta was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Thursday

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are available.