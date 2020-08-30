UPDATE: Missing Idaho Falls man has been located safe and sound
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
UPDATE:
IDAHO FALLS – Police have located Trevor Thomas-Enloe, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
The family is grateful for the community’s help in finding him.
ORIGINAL STORY:
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man hasn’t been seen since Friday, and authorities are trying to find him.
A post on Idaho Falls Police Department’s Facebook page indicates friends and family have been unable to contact 28-year-old Trevor Thomas-Enloe.
Police want to know if Thomas-Enloe is okay and are asking you to notify them if you see him.
If you have seen him or know where he might be, call (208) 529-1200.