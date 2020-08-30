UPDATE: Missing Idaho Falls man has been located safe and sound

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – Police have located Trevor Thomas-Enloe, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The family is grateful for the community’s help in finding him.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man hasn’t been seen since Friday, and authorities are trying to find him.

A post on Idaho Falls Police Department’s Facebook page indicates friends and family have been unable to contact 28-year-old Trevor Thomas-Enloe.

Police want to know if Thomas-Enloe is okay and are asking you to notify them if you see him.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, call (208) 529-1200.