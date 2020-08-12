Pop-up clinic in Rexburg offering free medical services to patients this month

The following is a news release from Remote Area Medical.

REXBURG – Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free medical care to underinsured and uninsured individuals, is bringing an appointment-only clinic to Rexburg Aug. 22 and 23.

Specific services offered include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

“We are glad to be bringing this much-needed care to the Rexburg community,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

Patients should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Patients will be seen only at their scheduled time. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, appointment slots and schedules are subject to change.

In response to COVID-19, the organization has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes, including the shift from tickets to appointments.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New airflow, sterilization processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

The RAM clinic will be held at the Rexburg Free Clinic at 60 West Main Street in Rexburg. The Rexburg Free Clinic offers basic health examinations, mental health appointments, consultations, physicals and more. It is open Wednesday and Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointment slots are available through Aug. 21, or until appointment slots are full. Patients interested in receiving care should call (865) 500-8555.