Popular Mexican restaurant opening new location in honor of their deceased daughter

IDAHO FALLS — A popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Sandcreek Commons in Ammon.

Puerto Vallarta will begin serving lunch and dinner on Thursday, Aug. 20 in a new location near Broulim’s. The restaurant will be called “Yessi’s Puerto Vallarta.”

“We are excited to open our new Puerto Vallarta restaurant in Ammon,” says owner Maria Hernandez. “I open this location in honor of my daughter, Yesenia ‘Yessi’ Hernandez, who helped run the restaurants from the time she was a child until her passing last year. This location is a new start.”

Puerto Vallarta opened its first eastern Idaho restaurant in 1995. Its most recent location on Anderson Street in Idaho Falls closed as preparations were being made to move to Ammon.

“Our new location will allow us to be closer to our customers for lunch and dinner,” says Hernandez. “Sandcreek Commons is a busy place and very convenient for people to get to.”

Puerto Vallarta serves enchiladas, tacos, burritos, salads and other Mexican favorites. The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“People have enjoyed Puerto Vallarta restaurants around Idaho Falls for many years,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. “As owners and developers of Sandcreek Commons, we value the experience of working with local companies who care so much about their business and their customers. Puerto Vallarta will be a wonderful addition to this area.”