Propane-fueled fire consumes multiple mobile homes near Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Rich County (KSL.com) — A fire in a mobile home park destroyed or damaged five structures Saturday night in Garden City near Bear Lake.

The fire began about 8:55 p.m. at 3199 Nina Loop, according to a news release from Garden City Fire District Chief Mike Wahlberg. “Propane appears to be one of the initiating factors,” the release says.

“As the fire progressed, it destroyed the first home and quickly spread to three other structures,” the release continues. The fire ultimately destroyed three structures and badly damaged a fourth home, where firefighters were able to put the blaze out. One other structure sustained minor damage.

The fire was fully extinguished by about 11:30 p.m., KSL.com reports.

“During the course of the fire,” the release says, “several large explosions caused by multiple propane tanks shook the immediate vicinity.” The explosions could be heard and felt for miles around.

All homeowners are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Eight engines and 30 firefighters from the Garden City Fire District, Laketown Fire District and Bear Lake County Fire Department responded to the blaze.