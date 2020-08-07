Red Flag warning issued for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — A red flag warning has been issued for a significant portion of eastern Idaho on Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts that between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., gusty winds and relatively low humidity could lead to rapidly spreading fires. The areas impacted include the Upper Snake River Vally, Idaho Falls and the Lemhi and Lost River Range.

Meteorologists expect southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts exceeding 40 mph. Humidity will drop to between 9 and 16 percent.

Eastern and central Idaho have had a significant number of fires already this season, although none of them have grown larger than several thousand acres.

Outdoor burning is not recommended due to critical fire conditions.

