Red flag warning issued for Tuesday due to gusty winds and low humidity

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Tuesday afternoon in eastern and northcentral Idaho.

The warning is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the following counties: Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson, Madison, Teton, Fremont, Custer, Butte, Lemhi and Power.

Meteorologists predict southwest winds of 10 mph to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. They also predict humidity will drop to between eight and 15 percent.

These are critical fire conditions, which means new fires are more likely to ignite, and already burning fire may spread rapidly due to the dry and breezy conditions.

Outdoor burning is discouraged while red flag warnings are in effect.

For a complete forecast visit the East Idaho News weather page.