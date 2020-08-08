Several planned events at Idaho Falls Zoo are now canceled due to COVID-19

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in the cancellation of several upcoming fundraising events at the Idaho Falls Zoo hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society.

The canceled events include the “5 O’Clock Some Bear” dates in August and September, the “Wines in the Wild” event, and “Zoo Brew.” Full refunds have been issued to all who’ve purchased tickets.

“We would like to sincerely thank this year’s wonderful event sponsors who support the zoo,” says TPZS executive director Laurie Gravatt, “We all know these have been challenging, ever-changing times and we really appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

These events and several others annually put on by TPZS are key fundraisers for the zoo which, along with other donations and contributions, support zoo improvement projects like the William J. Maeck Education Center.

The TPZS board will meet later this month to make a final decision on “Boo at the Zoo,” another of the zoo’s popular events that is normally held at Halloween. That decision will be based on feedback from zoo staff, board members, participating vendors, and mandates by public health officials.

You can contribute to TPZS’ zoo fundraising efforts here.