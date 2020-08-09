St. Anthony home a total loss after early morning fire causes over $150,000 in damage

ST. ANTHONY – The St. Anthony Fire Department is investigating a house fire in St. Anthony early Sunday morning.

Curt Turner, a dispatcher with the St. Anthony Fire Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started a few minutes after 2 a.m. at a home off 3rd North and 3rd West.

When firefighters arrived around 2:30, there was no one inside the house.

“There were bicycles and other stuff outside that made it look like someone was there, but as far as we know, there was no one inside,” Turner says.

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Turner says the roof caved in and the cost in damages is more than $150,000. The home is a total loss.

Fire crews were battling the blaze until 6:08, when they arrived back at the station.

There were two fire trucks on scene and 11 firefighters.