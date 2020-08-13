St. Anthony Summerfest canceled because of COVID-19

ST. ANTHONY — The St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce’s annual Summerfest is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials opted to cancel the event after Eastern Idaho Public Health moved Fremont County into the moderate risk level of its COVID-19 Response Plan.

Summerfest organizer Sherri Jackson told EastIdahoNews.com with their small staff at the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce and the restrictions in place for events, having Summerfest is just not feasible.

“We don’t have all the manpower to meet the expectations we would need to,” Jackson said.

One of the expectations of the moderate risk level is mandating that during public gatherings, individuals have a 3-foot radius around them.

RELATED | Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts new restrictions in multiple eastern Idaho counties

If the Chamber went forward with Summerfest, Jackson said they would have to establish one entrance and calculate those coming in and out. They would also have to enforce the mask mandate as part of EIPH’s public health order.

The farmer’s-market-style event typically happens on the fourth Thursday in August. Jackson said the event usually brings in hundreds of vendors and anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people depending on the weather.

Summerfest isn’t the first event to be canceled in St. Anthony this year. The annual Fisherman’s Breakfast was canceled in April for the first time in 64 years.

RELATED | St. Anthony Fisherman’s Breakfast will be canceled for the first time in history

“Here it is months later (and) we’re having to cancel Summerfest,” Jackson said. “It’s pretty sad, but we have to do what’s best for our community.”

While the event is canceled for this year, the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce plans to start up with the events again next year.

“Before we shut it down, we already had people signing up for next year for booths,” Jackson said. “If anybody is looking for a booth next year, they might want to get on my list soon.”

Those interested in signing up for a booth next year can call the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce at (208) 270-7532.