‘This is incredibly dangerous.’ Police looking for whoever threw heavy objects at parked and moving vehicles

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators are trying to identify people who threw rocks or other objects at parked and moving cars Friday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the department received several reports throughout the city of people finding damage to their cars consistent with rocks being thrown at them. The damage ranged from broken windows to dents.

“This is serious damage being done to vehicles,” Clements said. “It’s expensive to fix. They’re having to repair their vehicles out of their own pockets. This is not a small thing.”

In addition to parked cars being targeted by the vandals, Clements said at least two people called to report objects being thrown at the vehicles while they were driving.

“That is incredibly dangerous,” Clements said. “They can hurt people and they can cause accidents.”

Police believe the incidents are connected based on the damage and timing. Monte McCall captured the truck on surveillance camera, slowing down and throwing a rock at a car.

“One of my neighbors up the street said somebody put a rock through his car,” McCall said. “My daughter’s car got a big dent in it and there was a rock in the street.”

After narrowing down the timing, McCall found the footage on his system. After posting the videos and images to Facebook, Mcall received an overwhelming response from people around Idaho Falls.

Detectives are looking for a 2000s black or blue pickup truck. The truck captured on camera shows wide racing stripes on the roof of the extended cab with runner boards and black rims.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208)-529-1200 or report or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983 and online at www.ifcrime.org.