Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Bingham County

BLACKFOOT — Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two more deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.

One individual was a male in his 80s with no underlying health conditions, and the other individual was a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Both individuals were from Bingham County.

Due to privacy laws, and out of respect for the families no other information will be released about the individuals.

This is the 13th COVID-19-related death in eastern Idaho since mid-March. Six people have died in Bonneville County, four in Bingham County, two in Bannock County and one in Jefferson County. All of the COVID-19 deaths in eastern Idaho have been over age 60. The elderly and those with comprised immune systems are most susceptible to the virus.

LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

Statewide there have been 282 COVID-19 deaths, and the majority of those deaths have also been among the elderly. See the breakdown of ages here.

There have been 11,397 COVID-19 recoveries statewide since mid-March. COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and our local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. With school starting again soon, it is vital, more than ever, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call EIPH’s call center at (208) 522-0310 or toll free at (855) 533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Mon. through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or on their Facebook page.

