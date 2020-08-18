UPDATE: Crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Pocatello

UPDATE:

Fort Hall – Multiple fire agencies are battling a 100-acre fire near Pocatello.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report the fire started around 10 a.m. at Michaud Creek three miles south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and is now burning near Trail Creek on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

“The fire is consuming sage bush, pine and tall grasses and there is no danger to residential areas, buildings or people,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King says in a news release.

A cause has not yet been determined, but the fire is now 50% contained, according to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler. Fire officials are estimating full containment sometime Tuesday night.

The air quality may be sensitive for some people living in the area. If you have upper respiratory issues, fire officials are recommending you stay indoors.

Two bulldozers are on-site, along with two planes and one helicopter.

Multiple agencies are fighting the fire, including the Fort Hall Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management and North Bannock County Fire Protection.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POCATELLO – Multiple agencies are on their way to a 25-acre fire near Pocatello.

A Facebook post from Idaho Fire Info indicates the Michaud Creek Fire is about three miles south of the Pocatello Regional Airport.

“The fire is burning in dry grass and brush and torching juniper,” the post reads. “Dozer line has been constructed on the southern edge of the fire and a thick line of retardant is holding the northern perimeter.”

Details about when the fire started, the cause and whether anyone is in danger are not yet available.

There are currently five engines on-site, along with two bulldozers, one water tender and four single engine air tankers. An air attack is also underway with more resources arriving in the next few minutes.

We are awaiting more information from fire officials and will provide updates when they are available.