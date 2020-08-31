Woman in custody following fiery weekend crash in Archer

ARCHER – An Idaho Falls woman is now in custody at Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Rexburg following a multiple-vehicle crash in Archer on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at 1000 South 600 East by Twin Bridges.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com 23-year-old Brittany Bedolla, who was the driver, and 29-year-old Jonathan Boyd were traveling in a black Chevy Trailblazer on 1000 South and ran a stop sign, which resulted in a T-bone collision with a white Chevy Silverado pulling a boat on 600 East.

“There was severe damage to both vehicles, trailer and boat. The boat was split in half length-wise. The white Chevy Silverado (came to a stop) partly in the water with severe damage to the front driver’s side door,” Payne says.

The black Trailblazer caught fire and had major damage to the front end of the vehicle, Payne says. Bedolla and Boyd immediately escaped and ran away, deputies said.

Payne did not know the total cost of damages, but the cause seems to be drug-related because authorities found a “burnt leafy substance in a rubber bong” inside the Trailblazer.

Four people inside the Silverado had minor injuries and were hospitalized. A witness says two were taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, and the other two were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their current conditions are unknown.

The road was blocked for several hours while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The search continued until just before 9 p.m., when Bedolla and Boyd were found in a field at 75 West 9631 South about half a mile from the crash site.

Bedolla and Boyd were both evaluated for injuries by paramedics and hospital staff. Both were arrested on multiple drug charges, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Boyd has since been released.

“We would like to thank the Idaho State Police, Rexburg Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the nearby residents for helping us locate and apprehend these individuals,” a news release from Madison County Sheriff’s Office states.

A court arraignment for Bedolla is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

