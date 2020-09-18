A Feel Good Friday thanks for a teenager who made over 600 masks for other kids

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received this email:

I want to nominate Eraleigh Lindsey, an eighth-grader at Rigby Middle School, for “Feel Good Friday.” On her own, she has done a massive service project making masks for school children. She has made over 600 masks and donated them to the students. They are wonderful masks that are washable, hang around your neck when you are not using them, and are doubled for safety. She chose to pass them out at “Back to School” Night in Rigby at South Fork Elementary where she attended grade school. She also took donations there to create even more masks, as well as giving out copies of the pattern she used.

We decided to thank Eraleigh for her service and surprised her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it all went down!