Burn restrictions lifted in Lemhi and Custer due to better air quality

SALMON — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted an air pollution forecast in Custer and Lemhi counties due to improved air quality.

The air quality is now hovering between the good and moderate categories and poses no risk to individuals. As a result, outdoor burning restrictions have been lifted.

Much of Idaho has seen poor air quality over the last several weeks due to large numbers of wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington. But a significant portion of that poor air quality has now cleared up.

The National Weather Service reports there is still poor air quality in south-central Idaho.

