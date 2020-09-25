BYU-Idaho warns it may close campus if COVID-19 mandates are not followed by student body

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho is warning its student body that campus could close again if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, or if health district guidelines are not followed.

“BYU-Idaho is deeply concerned by the increase of active COVID-19 cases in our region and on campus,” administrators said in a mass email to the student body. “Students and employees are asked to carefully follow the required health restrictions established by Eastern Idaho Public Health.”

A reminder to read the five-paragraph email was also sent to students and faculty via text message on Friday afternoon.

At the moment, Madison County, where BYU-Idaho is located, has the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases within Eastern Idaho Public Health’s eight-county region. As of Thursday evening, there are 143 active COVID-19 cases in Madison County and BYU-Idaho is reporting 43 students and 11 staff members have the virus. The numbers have been trending upwards over the past several weeks in Madison County.

Madison County is currently in the moderate risk or yellow level of EIPH’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. Under the regional plan, EIPH issued a mandatory mask order that requires all residents to wear face coverings in public places and limit social gatherings. These gatherings, both public and private, are limited to a maximum occupancy that provides for each person to have a 3-foot radius around them.

“If EIPH guidelines are not followed and the current trend continues, it may require a reclosure of campus, which would impact all of us in difficult and unfortunate ways,” the email reads. “This may include moving courses to only remote and online instruction, challenges in meeting housing contracts, strain on the local community, and the difficult emotional toll of continued separation and/or isolation.”

The university closed campus last spring semester due to COVID-19 and moved toward an online learning model. The campus has been gradually reopening since then.

It’s not clear what the impetus behind the email was, and BYU-Idaho officials declined to comment Friday afternoon.

But there is evidence that recently students have been holding events which blatantly contradict the public health mandates. Nearly a week ago, several videos were circulating on social media that showed a large rooftop party at a BYU-Idaho approved student housing complex.

Videos of the event show a large number of students gathered closely without masks, dancing and lounging in hot tubs. Video is also circulating of a large gathering in Porter Park earlier this week.

A screenshot of a video circulating on social media showing a rooftop party at a student apartment complex on Saturday.

The school specifically addressed such events in the email.

“Adhering to EIPH guidelines is required at all times,” BYU-Idaho said in the email. “Masks must be worn in public and physical distancing must be maintained. Participating in large gatherings in parks, apartment complexes, dance parties, and other events where health and safety standards are not strictly observed is contrary to public health guidelines.”

Other universities have issued similar warnings. On Tuesday, Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University in the Provo/Orem, Utah area issued a letter to students concerned about a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. The schools warned if behavior amongst students do not change, actions like closing campus would occur.

“If BYU-Idaho students refuse to comply with EIPH guidelines or take actions that put others at risk, campus privileges may be restricted,” BYU-Idaho’s said in the email. “This could include not being able to attend class on campus, work on campus, or receive in-person campus services. It could also result in suspension and/or dismissal from the university.”

Eastern Idaho Public Health issued this statement with regards to BYU-Idaho on Friday afternoon.

Eastern Idaho Public Health is concerned with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Madison County and the blatant disregard of public health guidelines throughout the region. It is imperative for all individuals to follow the guidance of public health which includes frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer, avoiding hosting and attending large gatherings, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet between others not of your same household, and correctly and consistently wearing face coverings when not able to physical distance. We have not been in discussions with BYU-I about the closing of campus and that is a decision that will be made by them if and when the time arrives. Until then, we plead with all residents of Madison County, along with the residents of all our other 7 counties, to be a part of the solution including making wise choices to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This will protect our vulnerable populations, keep our schools and businesses open, and our hospitals functioning at the level we have all come to expect.

Read the full BYU-Idaho email below:

