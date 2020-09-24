Man hit by pickup in construction zone on U.S. Highway 20

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators say a pickup truck hit a man setting up construction signage in a work zone on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Arthur Morales, 42, of Rexburg walked across Highway 20 from the median to the right shoulder while setting up the signage. Neil Sanchez, 19, of Idaho Falls, then struck Morales in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

An Idaho Falls Fire Department ambulance took Morales to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP spokesman Lt. Chris Weadick told EastIdahoNews.com.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office helped ISP at the crash.

EIRMC officials report that Morales is in fair condition as of Thursday afternoon.