Father and stepmother arrested in death of 9-year-old boy

MERIDIAN (KIVI) — A father and stepmother have been arrested in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy.

Meridian Police arrested the two after responding to a home in the 1000 block of W. Broadway Ave. to find the boy not breathing and with no heartbeat, according to police. Police performed CPR on the boy until EMS arrived and took over, according to a news release from Meridian Police Department.

The boy showed signs of abuse, police said, and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other three children in the home, ages 9, 4 and 4 months, were placed into protective custody and with Health and Welfare, according to police.

Erik Emmanuel Osuna, 29, and Monique Desiree Osuna, 27, were both arrested on felony charges of injury to child and taken to the Ada County Jail.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department.