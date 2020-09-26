I-15 between Idaho Falls and Robert closed due to dust storm

IDAHO FALLS — A section of Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts has been closed due to high winds and blowing dirt and dust across the roadway.

Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transporation Department announced the pending closure at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

A significant section of eastern Idaho is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are occurring, alongside gusts up to 50 mph.

Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects and break off small tree limbs. Driving high profile vehicles may be difficult.

For updates on road conditions visit http://511.Idaho.gov.

For the latest weather forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.