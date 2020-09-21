UPDATE: Evacuations underway as large fire breaks out near Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Firefighters are responding to a raging fire near Idaho State University.

The university sent an emergency message to the campus community notifying them of the fire.

“There is a fire south of the Eames Building and Alvin Ricken (Drive) is closed,” the message reads. “Stay away from the area.”

The university also evacuated the Eames Complex, Research Center and Accelerator Center as both local and federal firefighters are arriving on the scene.

Firefighters are on the scene and Idaho State Police are assisting with traffic on I-15 in the Pocatello area.

“Use caution when driving through the area and expect delays,” an ISP tweet reads.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.

Courtesy Brianna Croft

Courtesy Emily Thorton