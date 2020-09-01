Local man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

AMMON — A Bonneville County man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman in a car.

Police reports show Bonneville County deputies were called to a disturbance in the 900 block of Deer River Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they contacted a woman who said she had been driving in a car with her boyfriend, later identified as 29-year-old Elijah D. Chavez, when he pointed a gun at her neck and told her to drive. Eventually, Chavez pushed her out of the car and she ran to the closest home yelling for help.

Chavez apparently drove away and was gone from the area before deputies arrived, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell says. The victim told deputies Chavez had been drinking alcohol and she believes that played a role in the encounter.

While deputies were at the scene, an acquaintance of the victim told deputies Chavez was at a nearby residence.

Lovell says deputies located Chavez, and during a search of his vehicle, they discovered a handgun and a loaded magazine.

Chavez was arrested for felony aggravated assault. Deputies also discovered an outstanding 2018 felony warrant for attempted strangulation.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the outstanding warrant and the new felony.

He is being held on a total of $50,000 bail for both cases. His preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 15.