Man dies after crashing into parked forklift on I-15

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man is dead after crashing in a construction zone on Interstate 15 Friday morning.

Idaho State Police arrived at the crash around 7 a.m. near milepost 90 just south of Blackfoot, according to an ISP news release.

Leonard Wadsworth, 77, was driving southbound when his 2004 GMC Sierra pickup went to the right of constriction cones. The pickup slammed into a parked, unoccupied forklift.

Police say Wadsworth was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.