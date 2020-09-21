Man hit and killed by car while trying to get help on I-15

MALAD — A Pocatello man died after being hit and killed while trying to get help on Interstate 15 Sunday night.

Idaho State Police were called out to the Devil Creek Reservoir around 10:20 p.m., according to an ISP news release. When troopers arrived, they found 24-year-old Andrew Delacruz had been struck and killed by another car.

Investigators say Delacruz was in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway and walked up a hill to I-15 to get help. Chad Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was driving northbound in a 2009 Ford Flex when his car slammed into Delacruz in the middle of the lanes.

Delacruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.