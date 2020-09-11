Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for targeting woman, beating her with metal bar

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Ada County District Judge Jason Scott sentenced a Georgia man Thursday to 20 years in prison after he targeted and beat a woman with a metal bar.

Police arrested Craig Falk, 65, on Nov. 29 when he entered the garage of his brother’s ex-wife and attacked her, leaving the victim with serious injuries, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office’s news release. The attack happened in Hidden Springs, a planned community northwest of Boise.

In June, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement and burglary.

Scott ordered Falk to serve at least 11 years before he could be eligible for parole. Falk is also forbidden from contact with the victim for 40 years.

The victim reportedly told police that her ex-husband had previously threatened to kill her. She told police she was “surprised she hadn’t been shot,” according to the prosecution at an earlier hearing.

The victim suffered a concussion, and she needed several staples in her head to repair wounds.

Law enforcement reportedly searched Falk’s rental car and found information about the victim, including her name and address. They also found several lists for items such as gloves, knives, a screwdriver, a hat, big bags and a change of clothes, according to prosecutors.