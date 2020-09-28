One person killed in Bonneville County shooting

IDAHO FALLS — A person is dead following a shooting Monday afternoon along South Ammon Road in Bonneville County.

A large number of Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and Idaho State Police were called to the area near 1st Street around 2:45 p.m. One person was found dead at the scene. All others believed to be involved are accounted for and detained at this time, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Officials say southbound traffic on Ammon Road from 1st Street to Jason Drive will be closed for several hours as deputies process the crime scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Students in Bonneville Joint School District 93 were participating in online learning Monday so they were at home; however, staff and others at the following schools were asked to shelter in place as a safety precaution:

Ammon Elementary

Hillview Elementary

Sandcreek Middle School

Mountain Valley Elementary

Cloverdale Elementary

Thunder Ridge High School

Bonneville High School

Rocky Mountain Middle School

Bridgewater Elementary

The shelter in place was lifted around 3:15 p.m., according to district spokesman Phil Campbell.

Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com there are no other known threats to the public.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.

