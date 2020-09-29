Police ask public for help after someone shoots at officer

CHUBBUCK — Police are asking for help after someone shot several times at an officer trying to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. when a Chubbuck Police officer tried stopping a black car near Philbin Road and Angela Street in Chubbuck. Police said in a news release that once the vehicle stopped, someone in the car fired a gun several times, hitting the patrol car.

“The suspect’s vehicle then fled the area and was last observed going east on Cutshalts Road from Philbin Road at a high rate of speed,” the news release says. “Fortunately, our officer was not struck or physically injured while being shot at.”

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout for a black compact vehicle with license plate 4BL0366, possibly an older model Honda Civic.

Investigators are requesting that people check their surveillance cameras for anything that could be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.