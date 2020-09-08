UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20 reopens after being cleared

UPDATE:

U.S. Highway 20 had reopened as of 9 a.m Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department reports a section of U.S. Highway 20 is closed due to downed power lines and debris.

The road is closed between New Sweden School Road to The Old Butte Highway near Idaho Falls.

The closure is hampering some traffic to Idaho National Laboratory. Please take an alternative route.

