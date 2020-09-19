Severe thunderstorms expected Saturday evening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service is predicting a serious of strong thunderstorms Saturday evening.

The storms are expected to travel throughout eastern Idaho until around sunset, local meteorologists tell EastIdahoNews.com. Some areas should expect hail, and gusting winds in excess of 70 mph to accompany the storms.

Several EastIdahoNews.com readers have sent in photos of a funnel cloud that appeared in the Ammon area at about 4:30 p.m. NWS officials confirm they’ve had multiple reports of funnel clouds, but no tornados have been reported.

Hail and wind damage of homes and vehicles is possible with severe thunderstorms.

