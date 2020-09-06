UPDATE: Fleeing driver arrested for six felonies after jumping into canal to escape police

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after an alleged burglary, attempted traffic stop, car crash and a swim in a canal.

The odd series of events started at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an Idaho Falls Police news release.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in process on Skyline Drive. The caller told dispatchers they had just witnessed a man stealing a rifle from their vehicle before fleeing in a gray Dodge Stratus.

Officers began searching the area for the vehicle and found it near Broadway Street and Colorado Avenue. Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the officer activated their overhead emergency lights to perform a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Marco Leal, accelerated at a high rate of speed to get away from the officer.

Leal ran a red light at the intersection of Utah Avenue and Broadway Street, and was struck by a white truck traveling through the intersection.

After the collision, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He jumped into a nearby canal and floated down the canal to the area south of the Spring Hill Suites. It was there that officers apprehended him from the waterway.

Officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and recovered the stolen rifle. A loaded handgun was also located in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Leal was arrested for felony burglary, felony grand theft, felony eluding, felony leaving the scene of an injury accident, and two felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and multiple other outstanding Warrants.

He was transported by Idaho Falls Police to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance and then transported to the Bonneville County Jail. He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The two individuals in the white truck only received minor injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

Courtesy Nels Goingson