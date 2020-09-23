UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal air tanker crash

EMMETT (Idaho Statesman) — One person is dead after a single-engine airplane fighting the Schill Fire crashed to the ground outside of Emmett on Tuesday evening, according to Idaho Fire Information, which is operated by the Bureau of Land Management.

On Wednesday, BLM said pilot Ricky Fulton died in the crash. The aircraft, T-857, was owned by Aero S.E.A.T. Incorporated and was on an on-call contract with BLM Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 p.m., according to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer.

Gov. Brad Little issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding Fulton’s death.

“Tragically, a firefighter died when the single engine air tanker he was flying crashed during initial attack operations on the Schill Fire near Emmett (on) Tuesday,” Little said through a news release. “Our hearts are heavy. The death of a firefighter is felt deeply and emotionally in the firefighting community. Pray for comfort for the pilot’s family and colleagues, and please do your part to prevent needless wildfires. I am ordering American flags and State of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the brave firefighter who lost his life protecting others.”