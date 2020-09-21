UPDATE: Snake River swimmer found safe

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — The man first responders were searching for in the Snake River made it out of the water safely on his own.

“(He) was located at a separate location away from the river,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com.

Dozens of firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers rushed to the area near Keefer’s Island after witnesses reported the man vanished in the water around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

About an hour later, the Idaho Falls Fire Department had not found him and decided to wrap up the search. They turned the search over to the Sheriff’s Office, who searched the river with boats.

Lovell said the man was found sometime between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.

The man’s identity and the reason he was in the water in the first place has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are searching for a man who reportedly went underwater in the Snake River and never resurfaced Monday afternoon.

Several witnesses tell emergency responders the man was swimming near Keefer’s Island when he vanished in the water around 4:30 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, EMS and Police Department are now searching the river and Keefer’s Island for any sign of the man. The swimmer was wearing blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt when he went into the water.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story when we learn more.