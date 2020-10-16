16-year-old boy found lying in Nampa street with gunshot wounds

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Nampa police are looking for witnesses and suspects in Sunday morning shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured and lying in the street, according to a news release posted to the Nampa Police Department Facebook page.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of High Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. There, they found a teenager who had two gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a local hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Officials said they’re unsure of the motive for the shooting. They believe several witnesses saw the incident and fled the area before police arrived. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a message at 208-468-5636 or call dispatch at 208-465-2257. Anonymous tips can be left via Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, www.343cops.com or using the P3 Tips app.